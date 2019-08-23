First Interstate Bank Has Lowered Its Amer Express Co (AXP) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Passport Capital Upped by $24.75 Million Its Holding

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.39M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 2.62M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares to 34,583 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.