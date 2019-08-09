First Interstate Bank Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Meritage Homes (MTH) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 64 sold and decreased positions in Meritage Homes Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 36.62 million shares, down from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 50 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

First Interstate Bank increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank acquired 3,379 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The First Interstate Bank holds 45,030 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 41,651 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.19. About 975,997 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 119,259 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $57,208 activity.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritage Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Rr Partners Lp holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation for 859,521 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 63,229 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Llc has 1.02% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,526 shares.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $50.54M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

First Interstate Bank decreased Select Sector Spdr (XLY) stake by 38,319 shares to 11,649 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLV) stake by 3,861 shares and now owns 157,728 shares. Ishares Trust (HYG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 9.37% above currents $167.19 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 161,043 shares. Middleton Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,037 shares. 8,786 are owned by Mairs And Pwr. Paradigm Asset Lc has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,650 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1,200 shares. 555,529 are held by Nomura. Amer Century Companies Inc has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 3,200 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Co holds 35,849 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 168,776 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aldebaran invested 1.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conning invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Haverford Services Incorporated reported 6,542 shares. Johnson Finance Grp owns 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,688 shares.