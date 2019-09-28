First Interstate Bank Has Lifted Holding in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by $645,216 as Share Price Declined; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake Held by Zazove Associates Llc

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 16,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 252,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 143,582 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 3813.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 335,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 344,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 279,499 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 17/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares to 70,580 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,406 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $67,146 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, August 5. $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Korenberg Matthew E. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil. 1,000 shares were bought by Davis Todd C, worth $93,594.

