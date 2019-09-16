First Interstate Bank Has Lifted Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $607,320; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Has Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 4.44M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 12,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 393,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 381,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 6.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 102,357 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 82,615 shares. Friess Ltd Co has 1.5% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 361,759 shares. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 61,075 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited owns 17,886 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 885,621 shares. Georgia-based Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 120,919 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.22M shares. Shellback Cap LP has 0.53% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 55,291 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 1.33M shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,578 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,735 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,033 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,766 shares to 98,616 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,561 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

