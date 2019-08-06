First Interstate Bank Has Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $564,293; As Schlumberger (SLB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $325,725

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 7.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $168.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 636,394 shares stake. Farmers Tru Co owns 65,414 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has 8.69M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Communication Limited Company invested in 136,315 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd accumulated 750 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 762,976 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 736,457 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 16,257 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Co has 1.84 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 124,068 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Btim stated it has 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 134,211 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.15% or 2.78 million shares. 144,756 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.09 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 10,862 shares to 73,911 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,861 shares to 157,728 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 86,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,419 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).