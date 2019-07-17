First Interstate Bank Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $637,419; As 3M Co. (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Raised Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32 million, up from 290,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $174.66. About 1.79M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.44. About 6.02 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Shares for $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 9,130 shares to 32,350 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 817 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,995 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.62% or 18,215 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,842 were reported by Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Bartlett Lc invested in 17,549 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 21,086 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 17,241 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.14% or 15,977 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 10,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv holds 1,222 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1,978 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Salem Mgmt has 6,775 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Weakness in Memory Market Hit Micron (MU) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices Stock Could Be Set to Finally Bust Through – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Perfectly Sums Up the Dilemma For Tesla Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic View Of Nvidia – Life After Crypto Tumble, Growth Prospects, Valuations, And Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,610 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,187 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 634,611 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company invested in 39,830 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Ashmore Wealth Ltd owns 1.71% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 163,220 shares. Dock Street Asset Management holds 5.89% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 96,039 shares. Roosevelt Invest Inc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 4.54 million shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 1.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,495 shares. Guardian Capital LP holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,200 shares. Regions Financial owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,769 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,086 shares.