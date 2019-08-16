First Interstate Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $549,198; Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Zix (ZIXI) by $610,362

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 101,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 440,889 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 542,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 381,995 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 119,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.9% or 75,181 shares. Howard Mngmt invested in 5.24% or 314,852 shares. Moreover, James Rech has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 26,070 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Argent invested in 225,635 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1.00M shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,871 shares. Amer Research & Mgmt stated it has 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co invested in 144,060 shares. Novare Mgmt Lc has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment House Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mu Invests Ltd has 53,000 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 249,865 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 17.98 million shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares to 236,119 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Etf/Usa by 55,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Champions Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 626,855 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 51,036 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). State Street accumulated 1.24 million shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.02% or 197,438 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Dorsey Wright stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 876 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited holds 28,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 6,928 shares or 0% of the stock. 74,787 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.