First Interstate Bank Decreased Its Amer Express Co (AXP) Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.28% above currents $52.51 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $61 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $60 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

First Interstate Bank decreased Amer Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as Amer Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The First Interstate Bank holds 73,884 shares with $8.08 million value, down from 76,985 last quarter. Amer Express Co now has $101.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 393,895 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advisors Llc holds 0.9% or 26,952 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,909 shares. Pecaut & Co invested in 8,652 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 18,636 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 114,487 shares. Thomasville National Bank invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howland Cap Ltd stated it has 16,970 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement owns 2,250 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management owns 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,155 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 27,756 shares stake. Shelton Capital owns 8,134 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 69 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Company has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strategic Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,292 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 11.14% above currents $122.75 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 22 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

First Interstate Bank increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,379 shares to 45,030 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 28,755 shares and now owns 186,704 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $175.16 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.68 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Oracle Corporation shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 1.95M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.1% or 4.38M shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 53,629 shares. At Bancorp has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clarkston Ptnrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,348 shares. Davenport And Com Lc reported 179,319 shares. Covington Invest Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,067 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 37,559 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Connable Office Inc has 53,535 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Prns invested in 1.04M shares. Bennicas Associates has invested 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability owns 23,415 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 94,965 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton accumulated 0.4% or 14,554 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (5VS.F) (OTC: $VSBGF) Announces Brokered Private Placement, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Autonomous Database Leveraged by JASCI Software and NVDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Achieves Breakthroughs in AI Language Understanding – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group