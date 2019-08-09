First Interstate Bank Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.17 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Union Pac Com (UNP) Position by $595,522 as Stock Rose

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 230,152 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.48 million, down from 233,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 1.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $188.4. About 8.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – COMMITTEE IS CONTINUING TO WORK WITH FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE A DAY AND TIME FOR ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY- HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE SPOKESWOMAN; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 17/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data company Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advsr holds 1,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,214 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation reported 302,790 shares stake. Regentatlantic Limited Co reported 46,182 shares stake. Btim Corporation has 570,156 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 136,671 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). James Investment has 10 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 482,669 shares. Personal Advsr accumulated 2,418 shares or 0% of the stock. S&Co reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whitnell And accumulated 1.73% or 26,916 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,877 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74B for 17.35 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences In Com by 17,220 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 25,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 61,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,952 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,020 were accumulated by Meridian Counsel. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,135 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Financial Group holds 3,400 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kj Harrison Prtnrs invested in 16,152 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Klingenstein Fields & Lc reported 1.31% stake. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,373 shares. Frontier Investment holds 19,465 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 42,943 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated holds 0.89% or 114,703 shares in its portfolio.