First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.17 N/A 2.79 14.34 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.20 N/A 2.80 22.88

Table 1 demonstrates First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westamerica Bancorporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Westamerica Bancorporation’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.19% and an $42 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.8% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares and 91.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has 4.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year First Interstate BancSystem Inc. was less bullish than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.