First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.09 N/A 2.79 14.34 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.13 N/A 1.24 14.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 37.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors First Interstate BancSystem Inc. beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.