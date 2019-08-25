First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has 73.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 1.30% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem Inc. N/A 40 14.34 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

With consensus target price of $42, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has a potential upside of 10.82%. The potential upside of the competitors is 59.48%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s peers beat First Interstate BancSystem Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.