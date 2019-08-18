First Interstate Banc Sys (FIBK) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; West Oak Capital Holds Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in First Interstate Banc Sys Inc (FIBK) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 42,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 531,689 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, up from 488,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in First Interstate Banc Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 168,524 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,695 shares to 374,797 shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 13,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,514 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

