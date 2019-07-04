First Internet Bancorp (INBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp 21 3.15 N/A 2.19 9.90 Old National Bancorp 17 4.11 N/A 1.23 13.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Old National Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Internet Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Internet Bancorp and Old National Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 8.1% 0.7% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 8.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

First Internet Bancorp is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. In other hand, Old National Bancorp has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered First Internet Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 2 0 2.00 Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Internet Bancorp and Old National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 64.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.8% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Old National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -3.04% 3.93% 4.68% -14.31% -34.7% 6.07% Old National Bancorp -1.95% -2.42% -4.11% -10.78% -5.37% 7.53%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.