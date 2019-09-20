First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Ss C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Position By $1.12 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased Ss C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 19,606 shares as Ss C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The California Public Employees Retirement System holds 364,453 shares with $21.00 million value, down from 384,059 last quarter. Ss C Technologies Holdings now has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 1.33M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:INBK) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. First Internet Bancorp’s current price of $21.36 translates into 0.28% yield. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 41,747 shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.74 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold First Internet Bancorp shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.82% more from 6.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,222 were reported by Gru Incorporated. First Advisors L P invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 9,627 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp stated it has 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Secs Incorporated holds 20,353 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 9,390 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 159,632 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 13,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signia Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.89% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 107,748 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 18,496 shares. 1,679 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com. Pl Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Northern Trust Corp reported 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,310 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21,110 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Williams Jerry L., worth $21,110 on Thursday, August 1.

California Public Employees Retirement System increased American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) stake by 4,248 shares to 56,666 valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) stake by 9,859 shares and now owns 155,920 shares. Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 329,362 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gotham Asset Lc reported 70,021 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 862,919 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,740 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bamco Inc stated it has 6.27 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.7% or 394,173 shares in its portfolio. 267,894 are owned by Ameriprise Fin. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 0.06% or 61,255 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 2,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Group Llc stated it has 146,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc reported 380,339 shares. Thompson Mgmt reported 7,200 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 197,500 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 2,701 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 33.53% above currents $50.55 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 14.69 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.