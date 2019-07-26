First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake by $837,254; Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $516,200 as Stock Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 44,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,297 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 153,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 27,515 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). 19,178 are owned by Invesco. 2,419 are owned by Citigroup. Perritt Capital Mngmt reported 1.18% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 10,951 shares or 0% of the stock. Jbf holds 0.57% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 166,320 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Lp has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 26,351 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 202,388 shares. Acadian Asset Management invested in 0% or 7,421 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com holds 12,668 shares. Teton Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 35,120 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15,166 shares to 116,993 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 70,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 318,620 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Company owns 6,385 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Com owns 238 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 308,817 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 1.12% stake. David R Rahn Assocs accumulated 3,342 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 1.6% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Tiger Eye Cap Lc has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Capital Management LP has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning holds 0.6% or 93,704 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 2.15% or 10,985 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,805 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 20,727 shares to 53,034 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).