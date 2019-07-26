First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Shares Rose While Jbf Capital Boosted by $706,800 Its Stake; Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 27,515 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 154,746 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 150,068 shares. Stifel Financial owns 148,351 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Legal General Public Limited Co holds 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 1,679 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,788 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Franklin Resources reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 542,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,057 shares. 113,361 were reported by Signia Mgmt Lc. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 77,216 shares. Tower Research (Trc) holds 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) or 209 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,555 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 27.79 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 974 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Polar Asset Management Prtn Incorporated holds 166,323 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd owns 48,179 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 31,605 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 6,328 shares. Commerce Natl Bank holds 3,653 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc holds 0% or 545 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 830,872 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 2,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 1.42% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 107,980 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 13,050 shares.