First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Holding Has Raised by Jbf Capital Inc; Parkwood Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 23,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,591 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 36,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 32,164 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 34.70% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares to 55,785 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 12,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,578 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

