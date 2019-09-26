First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Comparing side by side

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp 21 3.20 N/A 2.12 9.94 U.S. Bancorp 52 4.14 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Internet Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Internet Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Internet Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than U.S. Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that First Internet Bancorp is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. U.S. Bancorp’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

First Internet Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, U.S. Bancorp’s consensus target price is $56.75, while its potential upside is 2.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares and 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares. First Internet Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.