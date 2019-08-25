First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Internet Bancorp and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.60% 0.60% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares First Internet Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp N/A 21 9.94 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Internet Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio First Internet Bancorp is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 4.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Internet Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Internet Bancorp’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.