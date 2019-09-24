First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Comparison side by side

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp 21 3.18 N/A 2.12 9.94 First Busey Corporation 26 4.04 N/A 1.97 13.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Internet Bancorp and First Busey Corporation. First Busey Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Internet Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Internet Bancorp and First Busey Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.6% 0.6% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Busey Corporation is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of First Internet Bancorp shares and 46.5% of First Busey Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp was less bullish than First Busey Corporation.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors First Internet Bancorp.