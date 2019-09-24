First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Reaches $40.12 52-Week High; VIRATECH (VIRA) Shorts Up By 177.78%

VIRATECH CORP (OTCMKTS:VIRA) had an increase of 177.78% in short interest. VIRA’s SI was 5,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 177.78% from 1,800 shares previously. With 39,200 avg volume, 0 days are for VIRATECH CORP (OTCMKTS:VIRA)’s short sellers to cover VIRA’s short positions. It closed at $0.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high and has $43.33 target or 8.00% above today’s $40.12 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.08B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $43.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $406.00M more. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 58,472 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 984,864 shares. 988,956 are owned by Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Management Corp reported 96,620 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 24,260 shares in its portfolio. Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 716,038 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.04% or 2.73M shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 34,260 are held by Kbc Nv. Campbell Adviser Llc has 7,789 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement accumulated 8,495 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.52M shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 267 shares. Wellington Gru Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 875,077 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 13,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Viratech Corp., through its subsidiary, Cambridge Golf LLC, operates as a sports lifestyle company. The company has market cap of $31.68 million. It creates and makes various nutritional products, sporting goods, and accessories to the sports, nutrition, and golf markets. It currently has negative earnings.