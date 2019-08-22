First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Reaches $39.01 52-Week High; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Position By $4.11 Million

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.96 target or 5.00% above today’s $39.01 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.97 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $40.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $248.30 million more. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 612,180 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 132,430 shares as Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB)'s stock declined 2.79%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 857,457 shares with $27.09 million value, down from 989,887 last quarter. Great Westn Bancorp Inc now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 279,519 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.74 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 34.22 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.