First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Is At $38.50 Formed Wedge; SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (SWDHF) Shorts Raised By 4.19%

SKYWORTH DIGITAL HOLDI (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) had an increase of 4.19% in short interest. SWDHF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.19% from 1.19 million shares previously. It closed at $0.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) formed wedge up with $41.58 target or 8.00% above today’s $38.50 share price. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has $4.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 554,873 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of consumer electronic products and upstream accessories under the Skyworth brand name in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $734.99 million. It operates through TV Products, Digital Set-Top Boxes and LCD Modules, White Appliances, and Property Holding divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers televisions, display devices, digital set-top-boxes, security monitors, home appliances, light emitting diode illumination products, liquid crystal display modules, refrigerators, washing machines, etc.

