First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Is At $38.50 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Werner Enterprises (WERN) Lowered By 5.72%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) formed wedge up with $41.20 target or 7.00% above today's $38.50 share price. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has $4.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 949,919 shares traded or 35.37% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500.

Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) had a decrease of 5.72% in short interest. WERN's SI was 8.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.72% from 9.25M shares previously. With 692,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN)'s short sellers to cover WERN's short positions. The SI to Werner Enterprises Inc's float is 19.28%. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 603,180 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.58 million for 22.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 190,782 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Amp Capital Limited reported 0.2% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 441,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability owns 647,515 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 14,811 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 136,982 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co reported 32,272 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 77,278 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor holds 12,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1.12M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 1.92 million shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 4.49M shares.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 20.81% above currents $34.21 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 2.