First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) EPS Estimated At $0.43; New York Mortgage Trust Has 3.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. FR’s profit would be $54.39 million giving it 23.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 468,612 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 103 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 33 reduced and sold stakes in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 217.76 million shares, up from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 79 New Position: 24.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc owns 274,739 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has 0.2% invested in the company for 4.73 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,115 shares.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 2.02 million shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NYMT Named Top 10 REIT at Dividend Channel With 13.14% Yield – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYMT’s profit will be $44.01 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 64,751 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 32,300 shares. First Republic Invest reported 94,313 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1.20 million shares. Carlson Capital Lp invested in 858,971 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.14% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 135,007 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 383,837 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 81,770 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 29,288 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp accumulated 87,244 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 783,813 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Uber reportedly chooses the NYSE for IPO as competitor Lyft gears up to list on the Nasdaq – Business Insider” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Slackâ€™s unusual direct listing pegged at $26 per share by NYSE for a possible $15.7 billion valuation – Business Insider” with publication date: June 20, 2019.