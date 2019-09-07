First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Industrial companies, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 36 11.41 N/A 1.15 33.30 Life Storage Inc. 98 8.50 N/A 4.44 21.94

Table 1 highlights First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Life Storage Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Life Storage Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Life Storage Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 10% 5.2% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Life Storage Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Life Storage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Life Storage Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively Life Storage Inc. has an average target price of $104, with potential downside of -0.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Life Storage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 95.3% respectively. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Life Storage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33% Life Storage Inc. -0.7% 2.69% 1.66% -0.27% 2.48% 4.84%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Life Storage Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Life Storage Inc. beats First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.