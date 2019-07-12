First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has 95.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.04% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.20% 4.80% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. N/A 34 29.31 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

With average price target of $37, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has a potential downside of -0.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of 20.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 2.43% -1.41% 4.72% 10.53% 10.19% 21.45% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has weaker performance than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.65 which is 35.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s peers beat First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.