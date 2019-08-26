First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to pay $0.23 on Oct 21, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 39.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 2,093 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 7,445 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 5,352 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) is expected to pay $0.23 on Oct 21, 2019. (NYSE:FR) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $38.16 translates into 0.60% yield. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 495,213 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) stake by 57,107 shares to 9,216 valued at $114,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (CWB) stake by 5,948 shares and now owns 4,113 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Group Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 902 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,719 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 2,131 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 858 are owned by Madrona Service Limited Liability Corp. 3,263 are owned by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Altfest L J Inc has 8,152 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 1,548 shares. Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bar Harbor Svcs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.47 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & reported 61,140 shares. Amer Gp owns 0.04% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 329,742 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,417 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 37,771 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com invested in 0.92% or 534,775 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 1.80M shares. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.09% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Morgan Stanley reported 175,864 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,427 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1.28 million shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.32% or 133,161 shares. 27,098 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.