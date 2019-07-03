First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Holding by $32.89 Million; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 339,482 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Incorporated reported 4,710 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.06% or 5,090 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 86,467 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3.20 million shares stake. Kistler holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 953 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 481,921 shares. Central Asset Invests & Mgmt Holding (Hk) holds 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,120 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,451 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 260,737 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc accumulated 6,095 shares. Park Corporation Oh stated it has 1.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 131,499 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Gears Up For Another Strong Fiscal Year – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc has 0.12% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 6,799 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 427,848 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 85,760 shares. 940,347 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Huntington Bancorporation holds 981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Ltd Liability reported 26,676 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 541,949 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 491 shares. State Street reported 7.17M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Limited has invested 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 32,272 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 18,319 shares.