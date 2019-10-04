First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Value Rose While Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Position; Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Netease.Com Adr (NTES) by $637,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 69,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 45,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 115,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 151,975 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NTES) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1,930 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494,000, down from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.34. About 353,405 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $296.22M for 28.13 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8,500 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 213,335 shares to 424,419 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Storage Affiliates by 18,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,412 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 8,489 shares. 21,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 85,693 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 471,682 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 1.20 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% or 4.88 million shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 50,279 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Company has invested 0.18% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 175,738 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 710,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).