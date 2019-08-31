First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK)

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 400,823 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 41,613 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.22 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 338,666 shares to 738,666 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 195,917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 190,782 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Company Limited has 0.05% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 245,702 shares. Oppenheimer & Company reported 61,140 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gp stated it has 329,742 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 6,774 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Co owns 10,884 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 136,982 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru Com reported 0% stake. Argent Company reported 13,150 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Proshare Limited Company accumulated 52,756 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Company reported 500 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.76 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Uber reportedly chooses the NYSE for IPO as competitor Lyft gears up to list on the Nasdaq – Business Insider” on March 21, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Wall Street Firms Plan New Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq – The Wall Street Journal” published on January 07, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Slackâ€™s unusual direct listing pegged at $26 per share by NYSE for a possible $15.7 billion valuation – Business Insider” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fort Lauderdale could lease property to NYSE company for $38M project – South Florida Business Journal” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,896 shares to 8,741 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,401 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Huntington Bank invested in 2,022 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.10M are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab. 577 are held by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Westpac Corp stated it has 10,481 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 75,709 shares. Moreover, Bain Capital Pub Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 6.51% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.25 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa invested in 64,778 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Lc holds 5,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 222,500 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.31 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.