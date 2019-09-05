First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stock Price Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $17.86 Million; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, H Partners Management Has Decreased Position

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 416,386 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 510,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 859,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 296,249 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 73,196 shares to 160,405 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 85,955 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 65,399 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.1% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 209,516 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Carroll Finance Associate has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 260 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 38,407 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 190,782 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.38% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Tributary Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 12,300 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America invested in 115,212 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.02% or 7,067 shares. Force Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.66% or 32,269 shares in its portfolio.