First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Has Lifted by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 95,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 424,370 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company reported 283,049 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,122 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 51,615 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Todd Asset Management Lc owns 524,773 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 5,787 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 53,400 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Natl Trust holds 0.11% or 18,285 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 1.55M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0.14% stake. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 12,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 491 shares. 5,928 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn. Piedmont Advisors holds 7,152 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Northern Trust holds 3.23 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.01% or 167 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $52.66M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.