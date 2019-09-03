First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Position by $308,980; Covalent Partners Has Cut Position in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $2.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 855,342 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 101,197 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares to 11,773 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 793 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.99 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 794,391 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Virtu Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 7,908 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc holds 13,878 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 20,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Starr Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 49,823 shares. Qs Lc invested in 6,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Stifel Corp accumulated 0.01% or 90,221 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 175,310 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 25,688 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 534,775 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited invested in 67,319 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 32,272 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 50,685 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Element stated it has 15,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.03% or 9.42M shares. 518,743 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 29,107 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Citadel holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 868,211 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 23,112 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 57,200 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 14,902 shares. Gfw Energy X L P, a Texas-based fund reported 98,083 shares. California-based Mraz Amerine Assocs has invested 0.15% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.