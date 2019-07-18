First In (FR) Share Value Rose While Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Position by $5.70 Billion; Rmb Capital Management Position in Carpenter Technology (CRS) Lifted by $1.50 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 33,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,728 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 50,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 90,379 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 24/05/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – UNITS & CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP ENTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCT AGREEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in First In (FR) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 161,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438.00M, down from 173,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in First In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 190,478 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology and Israel Aerospace Industries Announce Collaboration to Produce Commercial Aircraft Additive Parts – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Carpenter Technology Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CRS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AT&T, Nokia, United Parcel Service, Tailored Brands, ADTRAN, and Carpenter Technology â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 29,323 shares. 8,883 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Colony Group Limited Company holds 0.06% or 29,798 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1 shares. Frontier Cap Management Commerce Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.11 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp owns 4.93 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 4,685 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.13% or 7,505 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Cna Financial has 0.09% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Legal & General Public Limited Com holds 76,778 shares. Van Den Berg I has invested 0.26% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited holds 145,993 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,700 shares.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc by 123,476 shares to 36,130 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL) by 86,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,076 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Colony Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 77,278 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 19,399 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 8,672 shares. Daiwa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 20,700 shares. Profund Advisors Limited has 20,662 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 32,272 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt reported 21,512 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 783,813 shares. Johnson Gp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 597 shares. 10,884 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 93,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 361,108 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.12 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu In (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73,656 shares to 93,656 shares, valued at $15.44B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National (NYSE:NNN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizan (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “NYSE exec finishes her to-do list using ‘1-3-5 rule’ of productivity – Business Insider” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Lyft is going public today. Here are all the tech startups that have taken steps toward going public in 2019 â€” and those rumored to be thinking about it. – Business Insider” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Iconic denim company Levi Strauss went public last week. Here’s a behind the scenes look at what a typical IPO looks like – Business Insider” with publication date: March 27, 2019.