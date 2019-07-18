First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Lifted Its Position by $3.46 Million; Estabrook Capital Management Maintains Position in Nike Class B (NKE)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 483 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98B, up from 46,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 1.98 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 265,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 566,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 300,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.16M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares to 89,322 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 37,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,872 shares, and cut its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,380 were reported by Ghp Inv Advsrs. Eaton Vance Management holds 83,280 shares. Aperio Grp Inc owns 229,004 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 498,986 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. 116,978 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Reliant Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 13,295 shares. 168,740 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Retirement System Of Alabama has 901,417 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 330 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Company has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). At Bancshares reported 0.1% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan & invested in 4,688 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5,352 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sands Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.97% or 7.60M shares. King Luther holds 909,532 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 7,692 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 98,048 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) reported 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whitnell & has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Augustine Asset Inc owns 1.82% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,499 shares. Hendley & has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 15,875 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,747 shares. New York-based Epoch Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.