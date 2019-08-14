First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shareholder Bank Of America Lifted Stake by $4.54 Million as Stock Rose; National Pension Service Stake In Dte Energy Co (DTE) Was Has Boosted

National Pension Service increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 8,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 203,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 194,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 197,451 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 349,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.96 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 2.15M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc owns 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 17,917 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Com reported 0.09% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Sg Americas reported 18,848 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 6,404 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,801 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Com has 0.22% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,501 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 3,569 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 15,200 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,400 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Dana Investment Advsr Inc holds 17,006 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0% or 15,235 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 12.69M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5.78M shares. Bartlett stated it has 4,442 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 228,512 shares. 235,847 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 1.07% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 9.54 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 91,455 shares. Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.12% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,229 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 129,875 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 106,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 41,000 shares.