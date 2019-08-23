First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position Boosted by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; Bar Harbor Trust Services Position in General Mls (GIS) Has Upped by $7.25 Million

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 1.76M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 1.82 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares to 80,895 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Releases 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.