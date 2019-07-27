First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding Increased by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Bangor Savings Bank Decreased Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Galcanezumab for the Prevention of Episodic Cluster Headache

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 66,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 109,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 3.79M shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Parnassus Invs Ca has 9.54M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 388 shares. Cna Finance Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 92,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 91,400 shares. Company Bancshares stated it has 26,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Shelton Capital Management stated it has 330 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.01% or 140,129 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 238,771 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Tci Wealth holds 0% or 55 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,203 shares to 12,253 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,591 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,878 were reported by First Citizens Fincl Bank. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 91,080 shares. 1,750 were reported by Amarillo Bank. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 15,102 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 1,637 shares stake. Yorktown Management And holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 3.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Court Place Lc owns 2,163 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co accumulated 724,654 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 49,748 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 5,880 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru owns 10,176 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.35% or 11.02 million shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.81% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 12,070 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067. The insider Zulueta Alfonso G sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.