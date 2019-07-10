First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding by $1.56 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 155,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) by 251,019 shares to 432,296 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Don’t Bug Out! Zevo’s Line of Insect Sprays and Traps Offers Peace of Mind Heading Into Anticipated Summer Insect Spike – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Lc invested in 0.35% or 20,550 shares. Professional Advisory has 11,447 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 20,236 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 114,261 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 3.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B holds 20,664 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv invested in 0.77% or 30,405 shares. Asset Strategies invested in 0.52% or 21,397 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 36,725 shares. Exchange Cap Inc holds 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 67,419 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 10.79 million shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jennison Associates Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 152,200 shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,250 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Named to Forbes ‘World’s Best Banks’ – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “25 Years of Giving Video Contest Winners Announced – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amid rebrand, out-of-state bank discloses 14 N.C. branch closures – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.