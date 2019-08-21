First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Westlake Chem (WLK) Stock Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.34 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.86. About 455,280 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 254,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 2.55 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 46,801 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 5,633 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 534,133 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 9,457 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 2,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust LP owns 68,726 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Lp owns 2,837 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 427 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lp accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf owns 10,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Colorado-based Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.12% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 4 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Macquarie Gru holds 0% or 133,695 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 91,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 13,039 shares. Invesco accumulated 12.69 million shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Principal Inc reported 1.41M shares stake. 311,340 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Kennedy has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).