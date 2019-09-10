First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding by $3.16 Million as Shares Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $26.67 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.55M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 64,071 shares. 277 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. 12,870 are owned by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bokf Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc Asset accumulated 11,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 0% stake. Oak Hill Cap Mgmt holds 5.39 million shares or 26.81% of its portfolio. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 498,986 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 93,118 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust has 12,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 15,235 shares. Savings Bank has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.