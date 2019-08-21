First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Fsi Group Has Decreased Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Palouse Capital Management Decreased Holding by $3.25 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 298,308 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 3.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Reports Second Quarter Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon gains 5.5% on improved outlook, Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $132.76M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.