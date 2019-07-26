First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Fsi Group Cut Its Stake by $325,000 as Stock Price Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Trb Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position by $9.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 2.13 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 925,776 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.