First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holder Fsi Group Cut Its Position by $325,000; Pdc Energy Com (PDCE) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY'S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MOODY'S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR'S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe's Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation's best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $128.51M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.34M shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. $22,500 worth of stock was sold by Lauck Lance on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.