First Horizon National (FHN) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped By $650,096 Its Foot Locker (FL) Stake

In analysts report issued to clients and investors today, BidaskScore boosted shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to Buy rating.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 24.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 15,856 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 80,167 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 64,311 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 2.48M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – USING CONSTANT CURRENCIES, INVENTORY DECREASED 7.1 PERCENT AS OF MAY 5; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 17/04/2018 – Foot Locker Unveils ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign In Partnership With Notable Coalition Of Musicians And Artists

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold First Horizon National Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has 16,979 shares. Dupont Corp accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security Natl Trust has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 1.40 million shares. 40,811 are held by Bb&T Limited Co. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.19 million shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Smithfield Trust Communication reported 400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 56 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 155,800 are held by Alberta Investment Mgmt. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 155,927 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 169,060 shares.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon to Unify its Brands NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.57% above currents $16.29 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 1.90M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 11,454 shares to 110,557 valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 117,267 shares and now owns 487,513 shares. Eversource Energy was reduced too.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Foot Locker Trade – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Foot Locker gains after Nike earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Play by Play: Foot Locker (NYSE: $FL) Invests $3 Million Into NTWRK, Fitbit (NYSE: $FIT) Enables FibriCheck App Availability in Europe and Millennial Esports (TSXV: $GAME.V) Acquires Data Provider DriverDB.com – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In NTWRK – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.