First Horizon National (FHN) to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (CSOD) stake by 66.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 41,450 shares as Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (CSOD)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 103,680 shares with $5.68M value, up from 62,230 last quarter. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 01/05/2018 – SONASOFT CORP (SSFT) JOINTLY SIGNS BUY PACT TO BUY CORNERSTONE; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:FHN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Horizon National Corp’s current price of $15.97 translates into 0.88% yield. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Raymond James Associates holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 26,060 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,913 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,900 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Sawgrass Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 5,815 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,400 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 112 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 186,856 shares in its portfolio. 8,828 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 9,269 shares. Parametrica Ltd invested in 5,156 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank reported 85,400 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,870 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 47,556 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 8,500 shares to 14,140 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 42,170 shares. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aragon Research Positions Cornerstone in the â€œLeaderâ€ Section of the 2019 Globe for Corporate Learning – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold First Horizon National Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc has 1.00 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs has 65,380 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp invested in 155,800 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rmb Capital Limited Liability owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 560,849 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 5.04 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Us National Bank De reported 17,338 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 538 shares.