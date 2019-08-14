First Horizon National (FHN) to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019; Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Danaher (DHR) Holding

Healthcor Management Lp increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 106.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 542,390 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 1.05 million shares with $138.72M value, up from 508,330 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 1.54M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:FHN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Horizon National Corp’s current price of $15.75 translates into 0.89% yield. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 3.73 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bank holds 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 1,244 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Colony Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,165 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Maple Cap Mgmt invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 71,521 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co. Community National Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 290 shares. World reported 3.95M shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Llc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ashford Management invested 0.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bancorp Of America De owns 11.15 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 27,850 are owned by De Burlo Group. Wesbanco Bank Inc has invested 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Arete Wealth Advisors has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wills Group Inc has invested 2.95% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 392,480 shares to 157,520 valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 6,780 shares and now owns 338,770 shares. Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.91% below currents $140.54 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DHR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. Needham maintained the shares of DHR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

