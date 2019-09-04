First Horizon National (FHN) to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019; Chevron (CVX) Shorts Increased By 6.24%

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:FHN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Horizon National Corp’s current price of $15.40 translates into 0.91% yield. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 3.66M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) had an increase of 6.24% in short interest. CVX’s SI was 19.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.24% from 18.02 million shares previously. With 7.94 million avg volume, 2 days are for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s short sellers to cover CVX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 20.13% above currents $15.4 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Thursday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by UBS.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.22% above currents $116.27 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.06 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

